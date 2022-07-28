Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free

Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, doctors cover all related medical expenses. (SOURCE: KMGH)
By Jaclyn Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – Ukrainian refugee Kseniia Malik was eight months pregnant when she fled her war-torn country and traveled to Colorado.

Malik’s aunt, who lives in Littleton, Colorado, begged her to join her there to escape the danger in Ukraine.

She and her husband and their two young children made the long trip but were concerned about the cost of having the baby in the U.S.

It was something of a godsend for Malik when doctors at Centura Littleton Adventist Hospital offered to take care of all the medical costs.

“When everything is ruined in your previous life, all plans or dreams destroyed, the kindness of people gives you hope,” Malik said.

Pamela Costanza, a registered nurse at the hospital, said the team wanted to do something to help someone from Ukraine.

“This was an opportunity that we could jump on,” she said.

Malik gave birth to her baby, named Regina, in June.

Regina entered the world without complications weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Malik’s husband went back to Ukraine to care for family members still living there while she and their children stayed in Littleton until they could all be reunited.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, 18
Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.
Man charged with first degree murder in death of transgender student from Ole Miss makes his...
Man accused of killing Ole Miss student makes initial court appearance
Attorney Denies Pearl Mayor's claims
Pearl mayor’s claim about chase suspect facing capital murder charge isn’t true, Hinds officials say
The teens asked for the public to "pray" for the man who threatened them.
Mississippi man arrested after viral video shows attempt to run over Black kids while using racial slur
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama during President George W. Bush's eulogy...
Obama White House portrait to be unveiled at Sept. 7 event
An Amber Alert in Florida has been canceled. Officials said the 11-year-old girl was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled in Florida; 11-year-old found safe
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
After Biden’s COVID recovery, administration launches new booster push