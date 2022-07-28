Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Four-week program kicks off in Ridgeland where anyone can walk, bike and dance, free

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A free, four-week program has kicked off in Ridgeland where anyone can walk, bike, and dance, free of charge.

It’s called the “C.O.O.L™ to be Healthy” Project, hosted by a non-profit called SR1.

The acronym for scientific research, SR1 aims to eliminate disparities in education, health and technology.

“C.O.O.L™ to be Healthy” is a four-week program designed to get people to exercise in a safe way and make healthy food choices.

Anyone, of any age, can stop by the SR1′s office building in Ridgeland for walking, biking, soccer, basketball, dance, barre, and healthy cooking classes.

You do not need to register for most, but simply show up.

However, SR1 does request participants to sign up ahead of time for the healthy cooking classes on August 4th and 5th to ensure there is enough food and equipment.

SR1 is located at 369 Towne Center Boulevard in Ridgeland.

