First Alert Forecast: summer doldrums get interrupted by approaching front

THURSDAY: Staying the course, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs running well into the middle 90s – feeling closer to 105-110, thanks to the elevated humidity levels. A few pop-up downpours will remain in play through the afternoon and early evening hours. Lows will drop into the 70s again, under a partly clear sky.

FRIDAY: A transition day – a front will approach the region through the latter part of the day, yielding higher chances for scattered showers and storms to develop. Before that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures running back through the lower to middle 90s. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will be closer to 105-110. Storm chances will tend to taper off through early evening with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A front slipping closer to the area for the weekend will help to spark a better chance for showers and storms Saturday, though, not a complete washout. Sunshine breaks back in with a few storm chances Sunday with highs in the lower 90s for the weekend. A more typical summer pattern re-emerges into the first week of August with highs in the lower to middle 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

