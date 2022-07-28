Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: summer doldrums get interrupted by approaching front

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Staying the course, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs running well into the middle 90s – feeling closer to 105-110, thanks to the elevated humidity levels. A few pop-up downpours will remain in play through the afternoon and early evening hours. Lows will drop into the 70s again, under a partly clear sky.

FRIDAY: A transition day – a front will approach the region through the latter part of the day, yielding higher chances for scattered showers and storms to develop. Before that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures running back through the lower to middle 90s. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will be closer to 105-110. Storm chances will tend to taper off through early evening with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A front slipping closer to the area for the weekend will help to spark a better chance for showers and storms Saturday, though, not a complete washout. Sunshine breaks back in with a few storm chances Sunday with highs in the lower 90s for the weekend. A more typical summer pattern re-emerges into the first week of August with highs in the lower to middle 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cortland Miekel Phlegm, 18
Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.
The teens asked for the public to "pray" for the man who threatened them.
Mississippi man arrested after viral video shows attempt to run over Black kids while using racial slur
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
Elderly driver behind the wheel in wrong-way interstate crash was mugged before accident
Confrontation on Robinhood Road leads to homicide

Latest News

Bit of relief to arrive over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances to increase heading into the weekend
Showers and storms possible over the weekend.
Peyton's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Another day where we see a mixture of sun shine and cloud cover across our viewing area. Highs...
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny skies this Wednesday as we hold light rain chances in the forecast. More counties are added to Heat Advisories! The next greater rain chance is this weekend!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: minor pattern change help spur weekend rain chance