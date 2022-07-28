Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: better chance for rain, storms expected Friday and early this weekend

Showers and storms possible early weekend
Showers and storms possible early weekend(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a few hit and miss thunderstorms, the hot and steamy weather will continue over the next couple of hours. We should see conditions wind down on radar as we near sunset this evening. Another warm, muggy night is anticipated across region as low temperatures slowly bottom out in the lower to middle 70s.

Friday’s forecast will also feature more heat with highs in the lower to middle 90s as well as a better chance for rain/storms. Coverage in scattered showers and storms will be a bit higher tomorrow during the afternoon and evening hours as a front nears from the north. Locally heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds at times are possible with any downpours that flare up. Activity on radar should diminish going into tomorrow night.

Scattered to numerous downpours and thunderstorms are also expected to develop Saturday with the boundary still to our north. It won’t be a washout, but you might have to dodge showers at times later in the day. The heat on Saturday will back off a bit to the upper 80s and low 90s. While showers are still possible on Sunday, chances to be a bit lower. Highs in the 90s and daily opportunities for showers/thunderstorms will continue into the next work week.

