Byram Police searching for armed robbery, carjacking suspect

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram Police are searching for a man they say robbed and carjacked someone on Sunday.

Authorities say Marcell Cornellius Martin, Jr., robbed and carjacked a person at an undisclosed Byram apartment complex.

The incident occurred on July 24. Police responded to the scene after they received a call of shots being fired.

Officer arrived on the scene and learned that the victim had been fired upon during the incident.

According to the post, detectives identified Martin as one of the main suspects in the case.

It was not known how many other suspects were involved or if any others had been arrested or identified.

Police say the department is asking anyone who knows where Martin is to call BPD at (601) 372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS(8477).

