Ridgeland teen arrested in what is believed to be deadly ‘road rage’ incident in Rankin Co.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Dept. vehicle.(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou and Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and a Ridgeland teenager is arrested in connection with what Rankin County authorities believe is a “road rage” incident on Highway 25.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes of 25, near Lone Pine Church Road, said Paul Holley, spokesman for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Holley said they received a tip from a member of law enforcement working for the Attorney General’s Office.

The officer stated that he was waved down by a group of motorists on Highway 25 northbound.

“The motorist stated that one of them had shot at somebody in another car,” the RCSO spokesman said.

The victim’s car was located a short distance away with the victim deceased inside.

Cortland Miekel Phlegm was taken into custody and transported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details have been released about this incident.

“We’re conducting interviews right now,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some more information.”

The victim’s name has not been released, pending the notification of family members.

