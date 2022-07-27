Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Teen charged with armed robbery in Vicksburg

Demetrius Cormier
Demetrius Cormier(Vicksburg Police Department)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager in Vicksburg was charged with armed robbery.

15-year-old Demetrius Cormier was taken into custody by the Vicksburg Police Department yesterday.

He was wanted for the armed robbery of an individual in April. A handgun was stolen.

Cormier appeared before a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond.

His case will be bound over to a Warren County grand jury.

