Teen charged with armed robbery in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager in Vicksburg was charged with armed robbery.

15-year-old Demetrius Cormier was taken into custody by the Vicksburg Police Department yesterday.

He was wanted for the armed robbery of an individual in April. A handgun was stolen.

Cormier appeared before a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond.

His case will be bound over to a Warren County grand jury.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.