Teen charged with armed robbery in Vicksburg
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager in Vicksburg was charged with armed robbery.
15-year-old Demetrius Cormier was taken into custody by the Vicksburg Police Department yesterday.
He was wanted for the armed robbery of an individual in April. A handgun was stolen.
Cormier appeared before a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond.
His case will be bound over to a Warren County grand jury.
