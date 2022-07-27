JPD won’t file charges against suspect in Pearl chase that killed postal worker
Published: Jul. 26, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department will not be filing charges against the suspect who fled from Pearl police and crashed in Jackson, resulting in the death of a postal worker.
Chief James Davis says Pearl police and MBI are handling the investigation, and those agencies will bring charges against Brandon Andrews.
Pearl police were chasing the 20-year-old when investigators say he crashed into Brad Pennington’s mail truck at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives.
The 32-year-old Pennington died from that crash.
