JPD won’t file charges against suspect in Pearl chase that killed postal worker

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department will not be filing charges against the suspect who fled from Pearl police and crashed in Jackson, resulting in the death of a postal worker.

Chief James Davis says Pearl police and MBI are handling the investigation, and those agencies will bring charges against Brandon Andrews.

Pearl police were chasing the 20-year-old when investigators say he crashed into Brad Pennington’s mail truck at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives.

The 32-year-old Pennington died from that crash.

