Hundreds across the metro try their luck at winning the third largest Mega Millions jackpot ever

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people across the Jackson metro flooded local gas stations and grocery stores ahead of Tuesday’s drawing of the third largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

The grand prize is an estimated $830 million.

According to Mega Millions, the odds of winning that money are 1 in 303 million.

The only two Mega Millions jackpots that top Tuesday’s both exceeded 1 billion dollars.

The 1.05 billion dollar jackpot in January of last year went to someone in Michigan, and the 1.5 billion dollar prize in 2018 went to someone in South Carolina.

Nobody in Mississippi has won any of Mega Million’s top 10 largest jackpots.

We asked several people who were out getting tickets what they’d do with that much money.

“Aw, man. I would just bless everybody,” Gloria Guyton said.

“Honestly, the $20 I spent is worth what we’re gonna talk about spending it on,” one man said. “We don’t plan on actually winning, but if we do, it’s paying off debts.”

“There’s no way I’m going to use all that money for myself. I would, of course, take care of my mother and all of her bills and expenses, as well as a few people who need help. I would try to help them get their lives in order,” Christopher Johnson said.

The cash value of Tuesday’s jackpot is just under $488 million.

However, that’s not what the winner would actually end up with because a significant chunk goes to taxes.

