Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former Jackson police officer on trial for beating death of George Robinson

George Robinson
George Robinson(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trial is underway for a former Jackson Police officer charged with the beating death of George Robinson.

Anthony Fox is on trial this week in Hinds County Circuit Court. Today several witnesses were on the stand, including Sgt. Lincoln Lampley.

Lampley and Desmond Barney were cleared of murder charges in Robinson’s death in May of last year. Robinson, who was 62 years old, died from multiple blunt injuries to his head.

The officers were accused of using physical force, which resulted in Robinson’s death. Robinson died in January 2019.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
Three people killed after log truck and car collide in Copiah Co.
Three people killed after log truck and car collide in Copiah Co.
Two victims identified in wrong-way collision on I-55
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Jackson identified
Councilman Stokes responds with strong language to Pearl mayor’s comments

Latest News

First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
WLBT at 10p
Hundreds across the metro try their luck at winning the third largest Mega Millions jackpot ever
Demetrius Cormier
Teen charged with armed robbery in Vicksburg