Former Jackson police officer on trial for beating death of George Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trial is underway for a former Jackson Police officer charged with the beating death of George Robinson.

Anthony Fox is on trial this week in Hinds County Circuit Court. Today several witnesses were on the stand, including Sgt. Lincoln Lampley.

Lampley and Desmond Barney were cleared of murder charges in Robinson’s death in May of last year. Robinson, who was 62 years old, died from multiple blunt injuries to his head.

The officers were accused of using physical force, which resulted in Robinson’s death. Robinson died in January 2019.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.