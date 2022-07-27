Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: rain, storm chances to increase heading into the weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After another scorcher of an afternoon, a slow and gradual cool down will occur this evening into the overnight hours. Low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the lower to middle 70s under partly clear skies.

Other than an isolated shower chance Thursday afternoon and early evening, most spots tomorrow will be mostly dry and steamy. Highs tomorrow will quickly climb to the lower and middle 90s with heat indices into the triple digits. Areas farther to the west, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect, could see feels like temperatures as high as 110. Continue to stay hydrated and use caution if you plan on being outdoors for long periods of time.

We are continuing to track a better chance for scattered showers and storms by Friday and Saturday as a front nears from the north. The heat could back off a bit by a few degrees during this time, but it will still feel hot out. As the front lifts back north by early next week, rain chances will come slightly down as temperatures start to rise back up.

