Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny skies this Wednesday as we hold light rain chances in the forecast. More counties are added to Heat Advisories! The next greater rain chance is this weekend!

Another day where we see a mixture of sun shine and cloud cover across our viewing area. Highs...
Another day where we see a mixture of sun shine and cloud cover across our viewing area. Highs in the mid-90s with low rain chances across the area. Heat Index values as high as 110 today.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

Highs today are looking to reach the mid-90s, with Lows falling into the upper 70s. We are seeing another day of Heat Advisories across Western counties in our viewing area. More counties have been added to the Heat Advisories. Another opportunity today with Feels-like temperatures above 105. We are seeing partly sunny skies across the area with an opportunity for a few showers later in the afternoon hours.

Greater rain chances return this weekend as our next Front begins to move in. This will bring us a mixture of rain showers and storms to much of our viewing are

Thursday, temperatures continue into the upper 90s with skies partly sunny. Heat Advisories continue with Feels-like temps near 115. Rain chances are possible but noticeably light until Friday. We see a greater chance for showers on Friday as our next front moves through. Mostly sunny skies during the week. Lows at night falling to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, going back into the weekend, our next front begins to push through with a few storms moving across parts of central Mississippi. Highs on Friday fall back into the low 90s, with Lows continuing into the mid-70s. Partly sunny conditions Friday evening through Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs continue into the low 90s, with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Partly sunny conditions. Saturday holds a 50% chance of showers and storms, and our rain chances tappers off on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances remain light and Highs remain into the low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Greater rain chances return this weekend as our next Front begins to move in. This will bring...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Three people killed after log truck and car collide in Copiah Co.
Three people killed after log truck and car collide in Copiah Co.
Elderly driver behind the wheel in wrong-way interstate crash was mugged before accident
Two victims identified in wrong-way collision on I-55
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
Brandon Andrews, 20
MBI, Pearl police will bring charges against suspect in chase that killed postal worker

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: minor pattern change help spur weekend rain chance
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: plenty hot, plenty humid mid-late week
Better rain chances arrive into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy over the next few days ahead of a bit of relief this weekend
Hot and humid through the rest of the week.
Peyton's Tuesday Evening Forecast