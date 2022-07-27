First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny skies this Wednesday as we hold light rain chances in the forecast. More counties are added to Heat Advisories! The next greater rain chance is this weekend!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!

Highs today are looking to reach the mid-90s, with Lows falling into the upper 70s. We are seeing another day of Heat Advisories across Western counties in our viewing area. More counties have been added to the Heat Advisories. Another opportunity today with Feels-like temperatures above 105. We are seeing partly sunny skies across the area with an opportunity for a few showers later in the afternoon hours.

Greater rain chances return this weekend as our next Front begins to move in. This will bring us a mixture of rain showers and storms to much of our viewing are

Thursday, temperatures continue into the upper 90s with skies partly sunny. Heat Advisories continue with Feels-like temps near 115. Rain chances are possible but noticeably light until Friday. We see a greater chance for showers on Friday as our next front moves through. Mostly sunny skies during the week. Lows at night falling to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, going back into the weekend, our next front begins to push through with a few storms moving across parts of central Mississippi. Highs on Friday fall back into the low 90s, with Lows continuing into the mid-70s. Partly sunny conditions Friday evening through Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs continue into the low 90s, with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Partly sunny conditions. Saturday holds a 50% chance of showers and storms, and our rain chances tappers off on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday, rain chances remain light and Highs remain into the low 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

