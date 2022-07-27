Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: minor pattern change help spur weekend rain chance

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: The upper ridge will hold firm overhead, keeping rain chances at a minimum and pushing high temperatures toward a maximum through the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the middle 90s, feeling like between 105-110 amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A few pop-up downpours will still be possible, like Tuesday. Storms will fade quickly after sunset and we’ll stay quiet overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Staying the course, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs running well into the middle 90s – feeling closer to 105-110, thanks to the elevated humidity levels. A few pop-up downpours will remain in play through the afternoon and early evening hours. Lows will drop into the 70s again, under a partly clear sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the upper ridge begins to back away, expect Friday to be a transition day – yielding middle 90s for highs, a mix of clouds and sun – then, a chance for scattered downpours to develop through the afternoon hours. A front slipping closer to the area for the weekend will help to spark a better chance for showers and storms Saturday, though, not a complete washout. Sunshine breaks back with a few storm chances Sunday with highs in the lower 90s for the weekend. A more typical summer pattern re-emerges into the first week of August.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

