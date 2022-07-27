Elderly driver behind the wheel in wrong-way interstate crash was mugged before accident

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is new information in the deadly wrong-way interstate crash Friday that left two people dead and others injured. According to Jackson police, Mable Vince had a violent encounter at Vowell’s Cash Saver in south Jackson hours before she reportedly drove the wrong way on I-55.

“The armed robbery of her purse took place that morning,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Just hours later, 84-year-old Mable Vince was identified as the woman behind the wheel traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-55.

Chief Davis said Vince was at a grocery store earlier in the day on Raymond Road when she was approached by a robber.

“We did get a report the Jackson Police Department responded to the Cash Saver in which an elderly lady was pushed to the ground, and her purse was taken,” reported Davis. “The ambulance was called. She did not receive any treatment. So she left.”

Witnesses told investigators that sometime around 2 p.m. Friday Vince caused a multi-car accident on the interstate. She died, and 43-year-old old Cyntra Wilbert was also killed.

It is not known if Vince may have been injured during the purse snatching and if it could have caused her to drive the wrong way on the interstate.

“We’re still investigating the robbery. So we’re still trying to gather information,” added the chief. “We did get an individual of a dark-colored car, black male, getting out of the car. So we’re still trying to pull surveillance and talk to witnesses. Hopefully, we can bring that individual to justice.”

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers or Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.

