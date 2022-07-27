Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Confrontation on Robinhood Road leads to homicide

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An exchange of gunfire between two men Wednesday on Robinhood Road resulted in a death.

The Jackson Police says the victim, Orlin Munguia, initiated the shooting.

A witness in the neighborhood observed the incident and became a target when Munguia turned and started firing at the witness.

According to police, that witness fired back and struck Munguia. Munguia would later succumb to his gunshot injuries.

JPD says the citizen stayed on the scene and provided a homicide detective with a statement. The other man was later identified as Carlos Validia, who left the area but was located at 5800 block Pepper Ridge Drive and transported to police headquarters.

Validia was not injured during the gunfire exchange.

