Authorities investigating shooting death of 22-year-old man in Jefferson County

Robert Reynolds
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man that occurred on July 23.

JCSO says officers received a 911 call in reference to people shooting at a mud ride event on Patton Road in Lorman, Ms.

According to investigators, an altercation began when three young males tried to enter the event without paying. At some point, weapons were drawn, and Robert Reynolds was shot in the stomach.

Reynolds was transported to the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson, where he later died.

Investigators say several individuals ranging in ages 15 to 21 years old were involved in the shooting.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

If anyone has information, contact Sheriff James E. Bailey at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 786-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.

This is an ongoing investigation.

