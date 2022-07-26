Two victims identified in wrong-way collision on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified two people killed in a wrong-way collision on I-55 Friday.

84-year-old Mable Vince and 43-year-old Cyntra Wilbert died in the multi-vehicle accident.

According to witnesses and Jackson Police, the elderly driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-55, causing the accident.

A City of Jackson vehicle was also involved.

Several other people were injured. JPD and MHP are still investigating to find out why the driver was headed the wrong.

