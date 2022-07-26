Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Two victims identified in wrong-way collision on I-55

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified two people killed in a wrong-way collision on I-55 Friday.

84-year-old Mable Vince and 43-year-old Cyntra Wilbert died in the multi-vehicle accident.

According to witnesses and Jackson Police, the elderly driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-55, causing the accident.

A City of Jackson vehicle was also involved.

Several other people were injured. JPD and MHP are still investigating to find out why the driver was headed the wrong.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Montavious Robinson
Two people shot in head while sitting inside vehicle at apartment complex in Canton
Councilman Stokes responds with strong language to Pearl mayor’s comments
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
MBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson that left a suspect dead.
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Mississippi College summer camps help create revenue for Clinton
5-year-old murder victim included on new ‘Mothers of Murdered Sons’ billboard in Jackson
Pearl Police pursuit: who may be liable for crash that killed postal worker?