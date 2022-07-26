A Mississippi dispatcher helped arrest caller accused of making ‘terroristic threats’ referencing Natchez and Vidalia schools

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An Arkansas man is arrested, accused of making “terroristic threats” on 911 calls where he referenced two Mississippi schools.

The Vidalia Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify and locate the caller that made the threat from Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Kenneth Allen Moody faces charges of making terroristic threats by both agencies.

Moody is in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Louisiana and Mississippi, authorities said.

Details of the call were not released, but both agencies say Moody made a threat referencing Natchez High School and Vidalia High School.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said it’s unclear why Moody threatened the schools. He has no known ties to the school.

“These types of threats are taken very seriously in light of what has been happening all across the nation that concerns our schools and the children who attend them,” Patten said. “The suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office worked hand in hand with officials from the Natchez Adams School District and Vidalia Police Department to ensure the safety of the students and staff within Adams County and Vidalia.”

Patten also said the unidentified dispatcher with the Vidalia Police Department, “did an exceptional job and obtained some key information from the suspect,” which led directly to his arrest.

“She deserves to be commended on the job that she did along with the investigators from the Vidalia Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff said. “They were able to get the suspect identified in a short period of time which enabled both agencies to coordinate with the Hot Springs Police Department to ensure his arrest. After warrants were signed and issued. Moody was apprehended shortly after that without incident. This was a great example of agencies working hand in hand in three different states.”

As kids and parents prepare to return to school, the sheriff encouraged parents not to operate out of fear.

“We ask you all to not let your kids stay home during this first week of school and we will be at every school on the first day to greet your child with a smile as they come to start the new school year off right,” Patten added. “As a parent with children in Natchez Adams School District I will be making sure my children do not miss their first day of school and I ask that the community does the same with their children.”

Patten said parents with concerns or questions may contact ACSO at (601) 442-2752.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.