Mississippi College summer camps help create revenue for Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - While schools and colleges are out for the summer, some college towns struggle without the students. However, that’s not the case with Clinton.

“Definitely having, you know, five-minute walks down the road, having modest summer camps over the course of the summer. It definitely helps our local businesses keep some extra business over those slower months for sure,” said Josh Lee, general manager of The Bank by Pizza Shack.

Local businesses in Olde Towne Clinton say the students from Mississippi College stimulate the downtown area economically.

“We get a lot of MC students that are steadily coming in along with local Clintonians that come by just on a regular basis,” co-owner of Brick Street Pops Emily Hendon said.

“I would say we probably average between 100 to 150 tickets a day,” said Lee.

But what happens when school is out? Mississippi College’s Summer Camps seem to be just the trick.

“When summer camps are in, there is a good bit of traffic, Hendon said. “There’s a lot of people walking the streets, which that just kind of creates an energy and a vibe just in this downtown area.”

At The Bank by Pizza Shack during the summer, they have Clinton residents as their primary clientele, but they say when happy campers come to town, their order numbers go up by 100 per week.

“It’s been also interesting over the last couple years,” Lee said. “We’ll start seeing some of the same out of town, people who keep coming to the same camp, you know. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, we were here last year and had a great time. I wanted to come back and see you all again.’”

They say without the campers from MC, the three months without students would be tough for them. So with move-in day just around the corner, businesses say they’re ready for the students to come back.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.