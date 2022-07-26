Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
MDOT: Temporary lane closure in Jackson postponed

MDOT to perform ‘mandatory maintenance,’ temporarily close lanes of interstate in Jackson
MDOT to perform ‘mandatory maintenance,’ temporarily close lanes of interstate in Jackson(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has postponed the temporary lane closure that was set for all lanes of I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound at State Street in Jackson on July 29, at 8 p.m.

MDOT reported the “mandatory maintenance” last week but has stalled any repairs due to the recent abundance of rain in the weekend forecast.

It is still safe for travel. MDOT previously stated that the repair is required on a roadway dip due to severe rain and flooding.

