MDOT: Temporary lane closure in Jackson postponed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has postponed the temporary lane closure that was set for all lanes of I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound at State Street in Jackson on July 29, at 8 p.m.

MDOT reported the “mandatory maintenance” last week but has stalled any repairs due to the recent abundance of rain in the weekend forecast.

It is still safe for travel. MDOT previously stated that the repair is required on a roadway dip due to severe rain and flooding.

