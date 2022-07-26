MDOT employee receives award from the National Association of Legal Assistants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) employee received an Affiliates Award recognizing her 25 years of service at the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA) 2022 Conference and Expo.

Certified Paralegal Zenda S. Heafner of Byram was one out of twenty-two people at the national conference held July 14-16 in Phoenix, Arizona to receive an award. More than 1,200 people reportedly attended the conference.

The award recognizes members or committees of affiliated associations for their contribution to the goals and programs of their NALA-affiliated association.

“I’m ecstatic,” said Heafner. “You don’t do this to get a pat on the back, but it’s a real honor when your work is recognized.”

Heafner has been an active member of the MPA for more than 25 years and has served on the association’s board for 16 years. The MPA was founded in 1980 by paralegals in Mississippi who wished to encourage a higher order of ethical and professional attainment.

She has worked with MDOT since January 2021. Heafner was previously a traveling paralegal for various service companies in the oil and gas pipeline industry.

