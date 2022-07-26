Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man wanted for business burglary in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your assistance identifying who burglarized a store early Saturday morning.

The Pete Brown Golf Facility was robbed at approximately 2 a.m. on July 23.

Surveillance footage shows that the man appeared to have broken into the register upon breaking into the building.

If you recognize this individual contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

