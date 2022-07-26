Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Log truck and car collide on Highway 28 in Copiah Co.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A investigation is underway in Copiah County to determine what caused a log truck and car to collide.

Our cameras were on the scene as officials cleaned up the wreckage.

The driver of the log truck was pinned inside, according to a witness, but that information has not been confirmed.

We’re working to learn the condition of the driver.

