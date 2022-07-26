Log truck and car collide on Highway 28 in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A investigation is underway in Copiah County to determine what caused a log truck and car to collide.

Our cameras were on the scene as officials cleaned up the wreckage.

The driver of the log truck was pinned inside, according to a witness, but that information has not been confirmed.

We’re working to learn the condition of the driver.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.