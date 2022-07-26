Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Klondike discontinues the Choco Taco

Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Say goodbye to the Choco Taco.

Klondike says it has discontinued the taco-shaped ice cream treat.

Choco Tacos have been around since the 1980s, but the company says they are not as popular as other products.

Fans are already taking to social media with comments like “Choco Taco has fallen,“ and “They always take the best things away from us.”

There is still hope.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian tweeted an offer to Klondike’s parent company to buy the rights to Choco Tacos.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
MBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson that left a suspect dead.
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Jackson
Councilman Stokes responds with strong language to Pearl mayor’s comments
GoFundMe created to establish education fund for Brad Pennington’s son
GoFundMe created to establish education fund for Brad Pennington’s son
Two victims identified in wrong-way collision on I-55

Latest News

The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to withdraw from the International Space Station project after 2024
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
Northwestern US heat wave could have hottest day on Tuesday
Log truck and car collide on Highway 28 in Copiah Co.
Log truck and car collide on Highway 28 in Copiah Co.
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio