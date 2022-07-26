Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: summer steam continues; some relief possible by week’s end

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Summer’s heat and humidity will continue to plague the area as temperatures continue to creep upward under a ridge of high pressure. Amid a mix of sun and clouds, highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. A few pop-up storms could fire up with the daytime heating, though, more spots than not, will remain dry. Any storms will tend to fade quickly after sunset with lows in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat! The upper ridge will hold firm overhead, keeping rain chances at a minimum and pushing high temperatures toward a maximum through the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the middle 90s, feeling like between 105-110 again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An expansive upper ridge will continue to hang firm over the region through the end of the week, but as it begins to back away, changes will come to the forecast. Expect middle 90s Thursday - ‘feels like’ temperatures will top out near 110°. The retreating ridge will allow for a front to approach the region by Friday and into the weekend, kicking off a better chance for showers and storms amid partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. Highs during the weekend will run near or just-below normal, in the lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

