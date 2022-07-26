First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy over the next few days ahead of a bit of relief this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hit and miss showers will continue to drift across parts of the area early this evening ahead of drier conditions into tonight. Skies will be partly clear through the overnight hours as low temperatures gradually fall to the lower and middle 70s by daybreak.

Wednesday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of the past couple of days. Expect it to feel hot and steamy out with highs in the middle 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Heat stress concerns will be highest closer to the MS River and the Lower Delta. A Heat Advisory will once again be in effect from 10 AM until 7 PM for heat indices around 105 to 110. Popcorn-like downpours/thunderstorms could also be around with the heating of the day, which will all fade away after sunset.

A slight change in our weather pattern will arrive by late week going into this weekend as a front nears from the north. This will likely result in greater chances for scattered showers and storms. With more rain and clouds around, the heat will back off a bit during this time with highs more so in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

