Car goes up in flames at Raymond Road apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A car went up in flames early Tuesday morning at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road.

WLBT crews arrived on the scene to find flames shooting up high above the vehicle.

We’re working to find out if anyone was inside the car at the time of the fire and how it started.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers.

