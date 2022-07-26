Boil water notice issued for Greenway Drive, Greenway Drive Extension and Woodland Way

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 50 connections along Greenway Drive, Greenway Drive Extension, and Woodland Way are now under a boil water notice.

The city issued the notice Tuesday afternoon after they say there was a loss in water pressure in the area.

One customer contacted WLBT saying her water was out. We reached out to the city about that customer’s concern but never received a response.

The notice is in place for homes and businesses located in the 5100 and 5200 blocks of Greenway Drive Extension, the 1800 to 2199 blocks of Greenway Drive, and Woodland Way.

Customers are asked to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before using it for cooking, making ice cubes, taking medicine, brushing their teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula, and the like.

