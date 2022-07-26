‘A bad week for the city of Canton’: Police chief speaks out after two people killed and four shot in span of three days

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton’s police chief says last week was a bad week for the city after two people were killed and a total of four were shot in the span of three days.

“I don’t know what’s in the air, but our young kids are gathering guns from somewhere. They’re not talking it out,” Canton Chief Otha Brown said. “I don’t know what the answer is. I know a lot of it starts at home. I know the parents need to know where their kids are at all times.”

The recent killings bring the city of Canton to five homicides on the year.

For context, the city reported 10 homicides in 2020 and 10 homicides in 2021.

On Wednesday, Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said 24-year-old Jamiquese White was at his girlfriend’s house when the two got into an argument.

The girl’s dad, 61-year-old Joe Ringo, eventually stepped in and later died after the men began exchanging gunfire.

The chief said White was also shot one time in the thigh. He was arrested for murder after being released from the hospital.

Then on Saturday, Brown said 18-year-old Montavious Robinson and 29-year-old Bernita Thompson were sitting in a parked car outside the Canton Estates apartments when an unidentified person ambushed them.

The 18-year-old died as a result, and the 29-year-old is still recovering.

Brown said his investigators do believe Saturday’s shooting was gang-related. He said they’re still gathering information to make an arrest.

