Authorities seeking public’s help in locating missing Florence man

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Florence man.

Jonathan David Hankins, 39, is described as a white male around five feet, ten inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hankins was last seen at his mother’s residence in the Star community. He was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on July 14.

If anyone has any information, contact investigator Christian Dedmon at (601) 825-1480.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.