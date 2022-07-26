5-year-old murder victim included on new ‘Mothers of Murdered Sons’ billboard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mothers of Murdered Sons has put up another billboard in Jackson — this time a 5-year-old girl is included.

Founders Jessica and Tiffany Frazier say this is the ninth billboard they have put up around the state to remember the lives of those killed by gun violence.

Jessica Frazier says a photo of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacy is added with her father, Cornelius Lacy, who was shot to death in August of 2020.

A father and son are also included on this billboard in Jackson at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Mariyah Lacy was killed as she sat in her mother’s backseat at a gas station on Bailey Avenue in June.

Frazier said, “At some point in time, this has to stop. We need to put these guns down, and we need to bring awareness to gun violence. This little 5-year-old girl is up on the billboard, and it’s senseless.”

Frazier says so far, 161 mothers have joined the group. She says they also have a counselor and pastor to help mothers who are grieving. So far, the billboards have gone up in Jackson, Greenville, Greenwood, and Leland.

