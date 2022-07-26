Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

5-year-old murder victim included on new ‘Mothers of Murdered Sons’ billboard in Jackson

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mothers of Murdered Sons has put up another billboard in Jackson — this time a 5-year-old girl is included.

Founders Jessica and Tiffany Frazier say this is the ninth billboard they have put up around the state to remember the lives of those killed by gun violence.

Jessica Frazier says a photo of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacy is added with her father, Cornelius Lacy, who was shot to death in August of 2020.

A father and son are also included on this billboard in Jackson at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Mariyah Lacy was killed as she sat in her mother’s backseat at a gas station on Bailey Avenue in June.

Frazier said, “At some point in time, this has to stop. We need to put these guns down, and we need to bring awareness to gun violence. This little 5-year-old girl is up on the billboard, and it’s senseless.”

Frazier says so far, 161 mothers have joined the group. She says they also have a counselor and pastor to help mothers who are grieving. So far, the billboards have gone up in Jackson, Greenville, Greenwood, and Leland.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Montavious Robinson
Two people shot in head while sitting inside vehicle at apartment complex in Canton
Councilman Stokes responds with strong language to Pearl mayor’s comments
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
MBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson that left a suspect dead.
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Mississippi College summer camps help create revenue for Clinton
Two victims identified in wrong-way collision on I-55
Pearl Police pursuit: who may be liable for crash that killed postal worker?