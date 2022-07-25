Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Jackson

MBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson that left a suspect dead.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Jackson.

Jackson Police say the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the review of the incident that occurred Monday afternoon at Livingston Road and Collier Avenue.

It happed around 1:30 p.m.

The officer arrived on the scene and noticed the suspect firing shots at a woman inside of a vehicle, Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown said.

The officer instructed the suspect to drop the weapon. Instead, he turned the weapon on the officer, and the officer fired, hitting the suspect.

The suspect, who has yet to be named, died on the scene.

The condition of the victim was unknown.

This is a developing story.

