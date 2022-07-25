GoFundMe created to establish education fund for Brad Pennington’s son

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A GoFundMe has been created in order to establish an education fund for Brad Pennington’s son.

Pennington, a postal worker in the Jackson area, was killed on his mail route when the subject of a police chase hit his mail truck. He was 32 years old and leaves behind a wife, Jordan, and a son, Westin.

In the GoFundMe, entitled Westin Lane Pennington Education Funds, Pennington is described as a “great provider for his family and a wonderful father to Westin.”

“He was loved by everyone that knew him,” the GoFundMe reads. “Brad was such a blessing to everyone he interacted with.”

Pennington was also the recipient of the Postal Hero Award when, in 2015, he helped extinguish a fire he observed coming from someone’s home while on his mail route.

According to the author of the GoFundMe, all money raised will be deposited into a 529 Plan for Westin.

“A 529 Plan is an investment account used to pay for qualified education expenses for a designated beneficiary,” the author explained. “It can be used to pay for K-12 education, as well as college or apprenticeship programs.”

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here .

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.