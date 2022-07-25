Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: staying hot and steamy through mid-week

Highs in the 90s to continue
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The summertime pop-up showers and thunderstorms on radar will diminish shorty after sunset this evening. Mostly quiet conditions will then prevail through the overnight hours as low temperatures fall to the lower and middle 70s by the early morning hours.

While a few more popcorn-like downpours are possible again Tuesday afternoon, most spots will likely stay hot and dry. Highs are forecast to reach the lower and middle 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Heat stress concerns will be highest in our northwestern communities and closer to the river. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for this area from 10 AM until 7 PM for heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees.

This summer pattern of steamy conditions and slight chances for rain each afternoon will continue over the next few days. We should see better chances for rain and storms by Friday into the start of the weekend as a front approaches from the north. With shower chances increasing, the heat will also be knocked down a bit during this time with highs more so in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

