First Alert Forecast: heat stress impacts continue in latter parts of July

MONDAY: Coming out of the weekend, expect hit and miss storm chances to continue amid a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the new work week. Highs will rebound into the lower to middle 90s – coupled with the humidity levels, ‘feels like’ temperatures will run up between 105-110°. Any storms that are able to flare up will quickly fall apart after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Summer’s heat and humidity will continue to plague the area as temperatures continue to creep upward under a ridge of high pressure. Amid a mix of sun and clouds, highs will top out in the middle 90s. A few pop-up storms could fire up with the daytime heating, though, more spots than not, will remain dry. Any storms will tend to fade quickly after sunset with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An expansive upper ridge will continue to hang firm over the region through the end of the week, but as it begins to back away, changes will come to the forecast. Expect middle 90s to remain Wednesday and Thursday - ‘feels like’ temperatures will top out near 110°. The retreating ridge will allow for a front to approach the region by Friday and into the weekend, kicking off a better chance for showers and storms amid partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. Highs during the weekend will run near or just-below normal, in the lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

