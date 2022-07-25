First Alert Forecast: The Heat continues for this work week! Light rain chances possible each day, but a greater relief returns this weekend!

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Monday!

Going into this work week, we are expecting another HOT week across the South. Heat Advisories will continue for many days.

Highs today are looking to reach into the low 90s, with Lows falling into the upper 70s. Rain chances will be possible on Monday, but exceptionally light in a few areas.

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will be possible across the South, with Heat Advisories continuing in our area. Rain chances are possible, but noticeably light during until Friday. We see a greater chance for showers on Friday as our next front moves through.

Mostly sunny skies during the week. Lows at night falling to the mid to upper 70s.

Our next Front pushes through on Friday bringing us our next greatest chance for rain and storms! This will bring a relief to the Heat during the weekend!

Friday, going back into the weekend, our next front begins to push through with a few storms moving across parts of central Mississippi. Highs on Friday fall back into the low 90s, with Lows continuing into the mid-70s. Partly sunny conditions Friday evening through Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday, Highs continue into the low 90s, with Lows falling to the mid-70s. Partly sunny conditions. Saturday holds a 50% chance of showers and storms, and our rain chances tapper off on Sunday.

