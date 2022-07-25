City of Jackson could pass two curfews for school-age children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In just two weeks, Jackson Public Schools will be opening its doors to students again.

As these young people get ready to head back to class, City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing a curfew for those 18 years old and younger to make sure they stay in school and out of trouble.

“We must protect our children as they prepare to go back to school, to make sure that they’re safe,” Councilman Stokes said.

Councilman Stokes says the proposed ordinance calls for a 10 p.m. curfew during the week and 11:30 p.m. on weekends and during school hours.

If a child breaks curfew, Councilman Stokes says, “He’ll be picked up, and they’ll hold him for the parent to come, and for the parent to give an account as to why this kid is not in school. At that point, we can fine the parent.”

Some Jackson parents in favor of the proposal hope this will help combat juvenile crimes in Jackson.

“I think it would be better to keep the violence down a little bit because a lot of things are going on with the children at the moment. I think that it’d be a little more structure for the children and parents as well,” Renee Sims, a Jackson mother said.

“If you wait on down the line, then it can be more crimes than what’s already out here. It’s already kids hurting each other anyway,” Kimberly Lewis, a Jackson mother said. “So if they in school, it maybe it’d be less problems.”

Councilman Stokes says the proposed curfew is still in committee as they work through some final details.

But some parents say the sooner this ordinance is passed, the better it will be for their kids and the city of Jackson.

“By them being watched and secure in school, they will be doing more positive things on the field,” said Sims. “They won’t have time to get in trouble or get around the wrong crowd. They just need leaders, more leaders.”

Parents said this curfew is something they’ve wanted for a long time, and they’re pleased it’s in the final stages before it’s passed.

Councilman Stokes says he hopes the curfew will be passed before schools start in August.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.