2nd teen charged with murder of pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another 15-year-old is charged with killing Autura Eason-Williams.

Police say Eason-Williams was attacked in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane. Police say video footage showed the suspects driving away in Eason-Williams’ vehicle, which was found wrecked at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive four hours later.

Eason-Williams was a well-known pastor at Capleville Methodist Church.

Last week, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade was charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said she was seeking to try Andrade as an adult.

A 16-year-old was also charged with theft of property.

Then on Friday, another 15-year-old was taken into custody.

Brayan Carillo is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.