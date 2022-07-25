Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2nd teen charged with murder of pastor

Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.
Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another 15-year-old is charged with killing Autura Eason-Williams.

Police say Eason-Williams was attacked in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane. Police say video footage showed the suspects driving away in Eason-Williams’ vehicle, which was found wrecked at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive four hours later.

Eason-Williams was a well-known pastor at Capleville Methodist Church.

Last week, 15-year-old Miguel Andrade was charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said she was seeking to try Andrade as an adult.

A 16-year-old was also charged with theft of property.

Then on Friday, another 15-year-old was taken into custody.

Brayan Carillo is charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-year-old Montavious Robinson
Two people shot in head while sitting inside vehicle at apartment complex in Canton
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
Councilman Stokes responds with strong language to Pearl mayor’s comments
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said three people died and two more were injured Saturday...
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday afternoon in Jasper County.
Witnesses: Elderly woman drives wrong way on I-55, causing ‘catastrophic’ accident

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Todd Graves buying Mega Millions tickets for all 50k Raising Cane’s employees
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of killing Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee set to appear in court Wednesday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat stress impacts continue in latter parts of July
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical July heat continues this week