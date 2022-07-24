Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Texans John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia

John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Current Texans wide receiver and former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III, has released a statement on Twitter saying he has been diagnosed with APL, or Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

His statement said he is currently receiving “great medical care,” and he is in good spirits. He expects to make a recovery in the future.

As a result of his diagnosis, Metchie has announced he will not be playing football this season to focus on his recovery.

“Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes,” Metchie said. “I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God Bless.”

Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement, saying in part “John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against Leukemia.”

Metchie played at the University of Alabama for three years, being named to the second team All-SEC in 2021.

