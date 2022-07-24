New Orleans officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid, passed away at 65

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid, after the artist shot himself in the chest, has passed away. It was a story that some fans thought was apocryphal until 13 years ago, it was confirmed by the ex-cop.

Robert Hoobler, 65, was found dead at his home in Jefferson Parish on Friday, said parish coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich. The cause of death has not been released yet.

Robert Hoobler (Courtesy: Times-Picayune)

Hoobler met Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., Lil Wayne’s real name, on the afternoon of November 11, 1994. At that time, Carter was 12 years old, he left school early that day and went home to eat when he saw a 9mm pistol in one of the bedrooms in his family’s apartment.

According to police reports, the gun had been allegedly left there the previous day by a friend of the family who had gone to watch a football game on television.

Carter picked up the gun and fired a bullet through his chest. He called 911 and crawled to the front door as he bled out waiting for help.

Hoobler was heading to an off-duty detail when heard the dispatcher say on his police radio that there was a boy with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Hollygrove neighborhood in New Orleans that needed help.

Hoobler went to the apartment where Carter was, as he knocked on the door he heard a faint cry say, “Help me. I’ve been shot.”

Hoobler then kicked down the door and found Carter in a bloodied T-shirt and jeans and pleaded for dispatchers to send an ambulance. There were none available, so Hoobler picked him up and carried him to the back of his cruiser and drove him to a hospital.

In a 2009 interview, was the first time ever Hoobler recalled that fateful day. He recalled speaking to Carter during the trip to keep him awake. When they arrived at the hospital, Hoobler and another officer put Carter on a gurney and taken to the emergency room.

Hoobler will never forget what one of the nurses in the emergency room told him: “If y’all had waited for [an ambulance], … he would have died.”

Carter didn’t die, the emergency room staff had saved his life, and now today he’s known as one of the biggest rappers who sold more than 120 million records worldwide. He has five Grammys and chief executive officer of Young Money Entertainment.

“I’m proud of what he’s done,” Hoobler said of Lil Wayne in his 2009 interview. “But I would’ve done the same for the guy no one ever heard about again.”

Lil Wayne has never forgotten what Hoobler did for him over the years. He and others from his neighborhood gave Hoobler the nickname “Uncle Bob.”

While accepting an award in 2018, he recalled recently speaking to Hoobler and thanked him for refusing to let him die.

During the George Floyd protest that was ignited by the murder of Floyd by Minneapolis police in 2020, Lil Wayne said Hoobler’s role in his life made it impossible to completely dismiss all cops capable of brutality.

“My life was saved by a white cop,” the artist said on an episode of his radio show. “So … you have to understand the way I view police.”

Lil Wayne and Hoobler have met over the years a few times; TMZ reported that Lil Wayne offered to employ Hoobler as an administrator for his company. He also claimed that he was willing to financially support Hoobler and his loved ones for life, but Hoobler did not accept the offer.

Hoobler’s law enforcement career came to an end in 2012 when he was fired by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office over shocking a man with a stun gun during an arrest.

According to reports, Hoobler tased Leron Anderson in November 2011 after arresting him on Cohen Avenue in Gretna on an attachment for violating a protection order issued against him.

The sheriff’s office said Hoobler was terminated after the sheriff viewed video from the taser device.

He was charged with malfeasance, or carrying out his public duties unlawfully. He spent a year on probation after entering a plea deal. He was later pardoned for the conviction since he was a first-time offender.

Later on in his life, Hoobler got into a bad car accident and had to go the rest of his life with the help of two prosthetic legs. Hoobler has made it clear that he dedicated his time on his days off to take care of his wife, Kathleen, who died last year, and their grandchildren.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.