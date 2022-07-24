Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man shot Sunday morning on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a man was shot Sunday (July 24) in the 100 block of Bourbon Street,...
New Orleans police said a man was shot Sunday (July 24) in the 100 block of Bourbon Street, just off Canal Street.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot Sunday morning (July 24) on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 100 block of the French Quarter’s most famous street, just off Canal Street.

The NOPD said the wounded man was taken by private vehicle for hospital treatment, but have not disclosed the victim’s name, age or condition.

New Orleans police said a man was shot Sunday (July 24) in the 100 block of Bourbon Street,...
New Orleans police said a man was shot Sunday (July 24) in the 100 block of Bourbon Street, just off Canal Street.(Google Maps)

The shooting is at least the second on Bourbon Street this week. A bartender provided Fox 8 with video of another confrontation this past Tuesday, in which one man fired a weapon that sent a bullet grazing another man’s face.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Montavious Robinson
Two people shot in head while sitting inside vehicle at apartment complex in Canton
Witnesses: Elderly woman drives wrong way on I-55, causing ‘catastrophic’ accident
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man arrested, charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
90-year-old woman attacked, robbed at Food Depot on Northside Drive

Latest News

11-year-old Lillian Dorsett from Biloxi plays Young Pearl in the new blockbuster film Where the...
Young Biloxi actress lands role in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
Our next greatest chance for showers returns on Friday of this upcoming week! Our next Front...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said three people died and two more were injured Saturday...
MHP confirms 3 dead, 2 injured in I-59 crash Saturday
Pro-choice rally held at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday.
‘Mississippians for Choice’ protest at USM