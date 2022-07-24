Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: The HEAT continues across the South region as we still see Heat Advisories in our viewing area. Heat Advisories are expected to continue on Monday, next greatest chance for rain is on Friday!

Another HOT week is on the way for us here in the South. Heat Advisories are going to continue...
Another HOT week is on the way for us here in the South. Heat Advisories are going to continue into the week with Feels-like temperatures near 110 and greater Monday through Friday!(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Another quiet morning on this Sunday.

Partly clear skies with temperatures in the mid-70s, conditions will warm up quickly today by the afternoon.

Highs are expected to reach into the mid-90s across the region. Heat Advisories are already in effect for a few of our Northwest counties. Mostly sunny skies today with a 20% chance for rain during the afternoon. During the evening, Lows will move back into the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions overnight.

" Heat Advisories are likely to continue during the workweek! "

Going into the work week, we could see another HOT week across the South where we are under Heat Advisories for many days. Highs on Monday are looking to reach into the upper 90s, with Lows falling into the upper 70s. Rain chances will be possible on Monday, but exceptionally light in a few areas.

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will be possible across the South with Heat Advisories continuing in our area. Rain chances are possible, but noticeably light during the week.

Mostly sunny skies during the week. Lows at night falling to the mid to upper 70s.

Our next greatest chance for showers returns on Friday of this upcoming week! Our next Front pushes through the area bringing us a chance for storms!

Friday going back into the weekend, our next front is possible with a few storms moving across parts of central Mississippi. Highs on Friday fall back into the low 90s, with Lows continuing into the mid-70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Our next greatest chance for showers returns on Friday of this upcoming week! Our next Front...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Witnesses: Elderly woman drives wrong way on I-55, causing ‘catastrophic’ accident
18-year-old Montavious Robinson
Two people shot in head while sitting inside vehicle at apartment complex in Canton
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man arrested, charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
90-year-old woman attacked, robbed at Food Depot on Northside Drive

Latest News

Our next greatest chance for showers returns on Friday of this upcoming week! Our next Front...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Hot and humid into the new week
First Alert Forecast: typical summertime pattern likely into the upcoming week
Hot and steamy over the days ahead.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday holds an opportunity for light showers during the morning and afternoon! Highs ranging...
First Alert Forecast: Mostly to partly sunny conditions across the area today! Heat Advisories to continue with light rain chances and a storm or two!