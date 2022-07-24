First Alert Forecast: Another HOT week is in store with Feels-like temps near 115! Our next greater chance for rain returns on Friday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

A few showers are currently pushing through the area.

Highs reached into the mid-90s across the region. Heat Advisories continue for our Northwest counties. Mostly sunny skies today with a 30 % chance for rain during the afternoon. During the evening, Lows will move back into the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions overnight.

Another HOT week ahead of us! Heat Index values as high as 115 by Thursday!

" Heat Advisories are likely to continue during the workweek! "

Going into the work week, we could see another HOT week across the South where we are under Heat Advisories for many days. Highs on Monday are looking to reach into the upper 90s, with Lows falling into the upper 70s. Rain chances will be possible on Monday, but exceptionally light in a few areas.

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will be possible across the South with Heat Advisories continuing in our area. Rain chances are possible, but noticeably light during the week.

Mostly sunny skies during the week. Lows at night falling to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday going back into the weekend, our next front is possible with a few storms moving across parts of central Mississippi. Highs on Friday fall back into the low 90s, with Lows continuing into the mid-70s.

