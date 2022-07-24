Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Councilman Stokes, volunteers host school supply giveaway in Jackson

(WLBT)
By Holly Emery
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the start of the school year quickly approaching, Jackson city leaders and citizens are working to ensure kids have the school supplies they need.

Councilman Stokes and some local volunteers gave school supplies to families in west Jackson on Sunday.

Volunteers handed out everything from notebooks to crayons and pencils.

One Jackson parent says she and many others in the area depend on these school supply giveaways, especially during tight times.

“It’s very important because the kids need all they can get to learn,” said Eleanor Barnes, grandmother of two. “And a lot of parents like me have a lot of bills, and we’re not able to supply all the school supplies that we need. So, it’s a blessing.”

Councilman Stokes says this is the first of many school supply giveaways.

The councilman will be hosting another giveaway next weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

