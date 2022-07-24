Connect. Shop. Support Local.
BOLO: Teenage couple missing in Alcorn County

Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen Saturday night at a Mapco gas station.
Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen Saturday night at a Mapco gas station.(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenagers who were last seen at a Mapco on Highway 72 at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

17-year-old Danny Seals and his girlfriend, 16-year-old Summer Blades, were last seen driving a silver 2007 Toyota 4-Runner.

If you have seen them or have any information about their whereabouts, contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.

