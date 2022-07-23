Connect. Shop. Support Local.
West Jackson Youth Build organization host graduation

(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s Youth Build Graduation ceremony was filled with proud family members and friends all rooting for their loved ones as they walked across the stage to receive their GEDs and diplomas.

More than 50 young adults who once dropped out of high school were celebrated for going back and successfully completing an eight-month curriculum.

It focused on several areas like vocational training, leadership development, and community service activities.

The director of YouthBuild says the goal of programs like these is to give young people in the metro a second chance at life and help keep them off the streets.

“It’s amazing! It took a long time to get here. I had to work very hard and overcome some obstacles that I had problems with,” said Isaiah Jackson, a graduate.

“We are so excited to receive these students,” project director Mitchelle Carter said. “They came to us with different backgrounds. This is West Jackson CDC’s effort to get these kids off the streets and detour crime.”

The director of the program says they plan to start recruiting for the next round of classes in September.

