Surviving Motherhood: Mississippi native turned wine maker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I feel like it is only fitting that I do one more surviving motherhood on this, my last day.

If you know anything about me aside from the fact that I have four handsome sons, you know that I love a great bottle of wine.

Tonight, I’m introducing you to a Mississippi native who is venturing into the world of wine. It is a place where you don’t see many Mississippians and even fewer black Mississippi males.

Lashaun Barnes says, “I was like, ‘Hey! What is a market that citizens love?’ I was like, ‘Hmm, women love wine.’ It’s a day of coming to a place and winding down and saying, ‘Hey, I’ve had a rough week. The kids have made me a super mom. What can I do to give them a sense of chill and relaxation?’ That’s where I came up with the wine.”

LaShaun Barnes is a Hermanville, Ms native whose entrepreneurial spirit led him to create two wines.

Now living in Houston, he ventured over to Austin to learn about winemaking.

He says, “I chose the flavors and dissected it into the grapes and muscadines. [I] went back about two months later, bottled my prototype bottles. From there, we started creating the labels and placed them on.

The wines, one red and one white, each have special names.

Splinzara is a word he came up with that describes the dazzling effect of the wine, and the other name hits even closer to home.

He says, “Addylabella, it came from my Goddaughters. One is Adyson Tate, and one is named Bella Washington. So I was like, ‘Hey, to give something back to them because they saved me at a time in college where I was going through so much, and I was like these girls came into my life and made things so much better for me.’”

The red wine could also be considered healthy.

According to Barnes, “This wine has some additives of cranberries and things that are good for your kidneys and things of that mold to promote those things inside your body that can say, ‘Hey, this can help you in a way.’”

In the end, Barnes says he hopes that this is the start of a generational wealth-building product.

“It’s a limited market for black males in that I hope that the generations that I’m building for my nephews, nieces, and goddaughters can go and create a winery later on down the line,” he said.

Lashaun is already working with local stores to get his wine on shelves.

But in the meantime, you can check out his website kaptivmomentswinecollection.com to learn more about his collection.

