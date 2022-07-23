Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Oxford Police Department released a statement saying they charged 22-year-old Timothy Herrington with the murder of Jay Lee Friday afternoon.

Herrington’s attorney, Judge Carlos Moore, said his client is innocent.

“I am representing him now and we believe he will be exonerated,” Moore said.

Moore said in a Facebook post Friday, “I have been retained to represent Tim Herrington along with Kevin Horan. Although he has been charged with a serious crime he is presumed innocent. We will vigorously defend him and look forward to clearing his good name.”

Oxford Police released a statement Friday afternoon that stated the search for Jay Lee’s body is ongoing.

Herrington’s defense attorney is perplexed.

“It is very bizarre,” Moore said. “I’ve been practicing law for 20 years and I’ve never heard of anyone being charged with murder without proof that someone is dead. That is an element of the crime. You have to have someone dead before you can accuse someone of murder.”

Meanwhile, the community who’s been hanging on to hope for Lee’s safe return since he went missing on July 8 is taking to social media with their grief.

One person posted, “We were praying for a different outcome. So sorry to the family at loss;” another said “I’m so speechless right now. I have no words.”

Still, Moore stands strong that Oxford Police lacked sufficient evidence to charge Herrington and said he looks forward to their day in court.

“We’re not going to play this out in the court of public opinion. We will have our day in court if he’s in fact indicted. Right now he’s only been charged and there’s been no grand jury indictment. He’s been arrested and we believe he has been arrested prematurely.”

Lee was last seen Friday, July 8 at the Campus Walk apartments. His family and Oxford residents have been searching ever since.

The Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the state attorney general’s office began assisting in the investigation several days ago.

Oxford Police have provided a few details, saying the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided at a later date.

