Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Medical professionals treat first responders to health screening, Fun-Run

(Pexels/stock image)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Physical therapists and other health professionals hosted a special screening Saturday, for first responders as well as the community.

Mississippi Physical Therapy partnered with TrustCare Health and Fleet Feet for a First Responders Appreciation Screen & Fun-Run.

The event included health screenings and education, food and prizes.

“It’s really an honor to do something special for our first responders, who serve and protect our communities on a daily basis,” Brooks Lewis of Mississippi Physical Therapy said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses: Elderly woman drives wrong way on I-55, causing ‘catastrophic’ accident
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man arrested, charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Former JPD, Flowood officer killed on Bailey Avenue Thursday
Pearl mayor: Police didn’t kill postal worker, Brandon Andrews did
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife

Latest News

Alexander Watson, 33
Man arrested, charged with capital murder in teenagers death
The HEAT turns back up next week as Feels-like temperatures continue above 105 degrees for many...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Local church to give away 500 backpacks on Saturday
Lashaun Barnes
Surviving Motherhood: Mississippi native turned wine maker