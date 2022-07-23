Medical professionals treat first responders to health screening, Fun-Run
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Physical therapists and other health professionals hosted a special screening Saturday, for first responders as well as the community.
Mississippi Physical Therapy partnered with TrustCare Health and Fleet Feet for a First Responders Appreciation Screen & Fun-Run.
The event included health screenings and education, food and prizes.
“It’s really an honor to do something special for our first responders, who serve and protect our communities on a daily basis,” Brooks Lewis of Mississippi Physical Therapy said.
