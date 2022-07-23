Medical professionals treat first responders to health screening, Fun-Run

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Physical therapists and other health professionals hosted a special screening Saturday, for first responders as well as the community.

Mississippi Physical Therapy partnered with TrustCare Health and Fleet Feet for a First Responders Appreciation Screen & Fun-Run.

The event included health screenings and education, food and prizes.

“It’s really an honor to do something special for our first responders, who serve and protect our communities on a daily basis,” Brooks Lewis of Mississippi Physical Therapy said.

