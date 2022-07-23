Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man arrested, charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee.

Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department arrested 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. on Friday. A bond has not been set at this time.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

If you have any information, contact the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
Jackson postal worker killed after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle
Witnesses: Elderly woman drives wrong way on I-55, causing ‘catastrophic’ accident
Witnesses: Elderly woman drives wrong way on I-55, causing ‘catastrophic’ accident
Laquarries Giles, 17
Teenager dies after three people open fire at Jackson apartment complex
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked

Latest News

Former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott
State fires attorney probing former Gov. Phil Bryant in welfare scandal lawsuit
Mike Secor discusses water billing issues at a Friday press conference.
Clerical error causes 1,452 Jackson water customers to see spike in bills
Mail carrier killed during police chase in Jackson identified
Lance Maniel
Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine in Vicksburg